Dates confirmed for Stratford Victorian Market 2023

THIS year’s Victorian Christmas Market will take place in Stratford on 7th-10th December.

Market organisers LSD Promotions said there will be more than 300 stalls selling festive treats and gifts as well as food and drink.

Traders will be dressed in Victorian costumes while entertainment on the main stage will include live music, choirs, and dance groups. Other entertainers will also be wandering through town, including stilt walkers, chimney sweeps, and festive characters.

A fun fair featuring an original Victorian carousel will also be in town.