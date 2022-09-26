Dates and road closures for the return of Stratford's Mop Fair

The Mop Fair will be back in Stratford next month.

One of the biggest street fairs in the country, the rides and attractions will fill the town centre roads on Tuesday 11th October and Wednesday, 12th October.

Space was the big new ride in Bridge Street Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson S98/10/21/9738. (59570338)

As well as up-to-date and stomach-churning rides, the Mop includes traditional favourites such as the 127-year-old Golden Carousel, which will again be in Rother Street.

The event begins at 3pm on the Tuesday.The Mop will be officially opened on the Wednesday at 11am by the chairman of Stratford District Council, Cllr Mark Cargill.

There will be the traditional pig roast, provided by Stratford Scouts at the end of Waterside/bottom of Bridge Street, on Tuesday along with the charity auction of the first slice of the roast and, new for 2022, there will be a vegan option.

The Mop will be open to 11pm each night.

Two weeks later, on Friday, 21st October, and Saturday, 22nd October, a smaller number of rides and attractions will be in Rother Street for the Runaway Mop.

A wave from the Mayor of Stratford Kevin Taylor on the carosel at Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson S98/10/21/9585. (59570349)

A statement from SDC said: “The district council and Bob Wilson's Fun Fairs are very grateful for local people and businesses assistance and co-operation in making the operation of the Mop as trouble free as possible.

“Here's to a safe and enjoyable fair for everyone!”

About the Mop:

The event has an historic tradition. The original Charter for the fair was granted by Edward VI on 28th June 1544. The event has its origins in the hiring of agricultural and domestic labour, when potential labourers would attend with a mop to signal their skills.

In the 1950s, during the prominence of railway travel, special trains were laid on to ferry people from surrounding towns and villages to and from the fair.

The use of public transport is still encouraged today, however parking is available around town for those who prefer to arrive by car.

The Runaway Mop tradition is derived from the need for employers to reconsider and re-hire any staff before committing to a full year's work. Today, it exists as a pleasure fair with a smaller selection of attractions clustered around Rother Street.

More information about the Mop Fair can be found at www.Facebook.com/StratfordMop.

A colourful stall in Wood Street at Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson S98/10/21/9712. (59570341)

Road closures

To accommodate the Mop the following streets in Stratford will be closed from 5am on 11th October until 7.30am on 13th October:

Greenhill Street

Rother Street (from Ely Street)

Wood Street

Union Street

Bridge Street

Windsor Street (from Mansell Street)

Meer Street

Henley Street

High Street

A map of can be found here.

The following streets will be closed from 5am on 21st October until 6am on 23rd October to make way for the Runaway Mop:

• Greenhill Street

• Rother Street (from Ely Street)

• Wood Street

• Windsor Street (from Mansell Street)

• Meer Street

A map of the road closures can be found here.

For information about parking in the town, visit: www.stratford.gov.uk/parking-roads-transport/car-parks.cfm.