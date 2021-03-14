A DATE has been announced for this year’s Tour D’Ilmington – a charity cycle ride organised by Shipston Rotary Club.

Following the announcement of the prime minister’s roadmap to end the lockdown – with the aim of lifting the majority of restrictions by mid-June – the Rotarians are planning for the event to take place on Sunday, 4th July.

Starting and finishing at Newbold-on-Stour village hall, the event has three different routes with distances suitable for most ages and abilities.

The Steve Edwards Family Fun is a ten-mile gentle ride through Ilmington, while the David Lockwood Hilly ride is a bit more demanding at just over 30 miles, including a 2,500ft hard climb.

The final route is the classic 100km ride, which is designed for the owners of classic steel cycles (the ride is also open to other bikes) and goes through the Warwickshire countryside and the Vale of Evesham. The 100km ride starts at 8.30am with the other two rides starting at 10am.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: “All of the rides take you through the hills and more gentle slopes of the Cotswolds featuring the picturesque villages of the area.”

Support facilities including refreshments will be in place. The event, which is in its sixth year and is sponsored by Pharmacy to my Door, will be supporting Shipston Home Nursing and other good causes.

Entry in advance costs between £6 and £15. Visit www.shipstonrotary.co.uk/tour.