Date confirmed for closure of Stratford branch of Dobbies

THE Stratford branch of garden centre chain Dobbies will close on 23rd December.

The branch, located just off the Warwick Road opposite the Mercedes garage, was included earlier this year in a list of 11 sites to be shut.

The company has now confirmed the last day of trading for the majority of the stores it is closing. The move, which includes shutting six Little Dobbies sites, will reportedly impact 465 full- and part-time jobs.

Dobbies Garden Centre sign.

A spokesperson for Dobbies told the Herald in October: “We are implementing a restructuring plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies.

“We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Stratford-upon-Avon store. Subject to the restructuring plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until that time, the store will remain open as usual.”

According to the restructuring plan, the 11 sites are unprofitable. As well as the closures, Dobbies will be looking to negotiate rent reductions at a further nine sites.