THE Other Place on Waterside is set to reopen for the first time in two years as the Royal Shakespeare Company announces a new Mischief Festival.

As in the past, the festival features provocative new plays exploring Britain today. Two productions, Nina Segal’s O, Island! and Ivy Tiller: Vicar’s Daughter, Squirrel Killer by Bea Roberts, run in The Other Place from 30th September to 5th November.

O, Island! is a funny and furious modern myth about disaster and community - exploring how borders can be changed by people, by nature and by accident. When a river breaks its banks one night resulting in a massive flood, one medium-sized village (or very very very small town) finds itself completely cut off – unexpectedly an island. As the residents embrace their independence, a new leader rises and a shared identity emerges – but at what cost?

While Ivy Tiller: Vicar’s Daughter, Squirrel Killer is a darkly comic drama which challenges who belongs and who thrives. Entrenched in her picturesque Devonshire village, Ivy Tiller is preparing to wage a war. Her target: the invasive grey squirrel. Her goal: to oust the invaders and restore the native red squirrels as the ‘rightful’ inhabitants. Galvanised by her important mission, Ivy’s determination swells to uncomfortable heights.

Talking about the season, RSC Acting Artistic Director, Erica Whyman said: “It’s a huge privilege to be presenting this irreverent and playful double-bill of new plays as we celebrate the return of the Mischief Festival to The Other Place.

“These inventive and engaging commissions were early casualties of Covid, and now seem to speak directly to a world which is navigating new realities, both domestic and political. Both plays focus on Britain’s often overlooked villages and rural communities with an undercurrent of dark and sometimes wicked humour.

They each raise profound questions about how we cope with external shocks, what makes a true community and how quickly human beings can plunge into cruelty and crisis.

“Nina and Bea are hugely exciting talents and I am so proud we can, at last, premiere this work in our much-missed studio theatre in The Other Place.”

Guy Jones

Nina Segal is a playwright and television writer. Her work has been produced by the Young Vic, Royal Court, Donmar Warehouse, Almeida Theatre, Bush Theatre, Yard Theatre, Gate Theatre and internationally.

O, Island! will be directed by Guy Jones who is currently Literary Associate of the Orange Tree Theatre. Guy was Assistant Director on the RSC’s 2016 productions of Cymbeline, and Always Orange by Fraser Grace, the latter was a previous Mischief festival production.

Bea Roberts is a multi-award winning playwright and screenwriter from the West Country.

Ivy Tiller: Vicar’s Daughter, Squirrel Killer is directed by Caitlin McLeod, a freelance theatre director/practitioner who has worked extensively with new and established writers on contemporary plays including Caryl Churchill, David Eldridge, Laurie Nunn and EV Crowe.