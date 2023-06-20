Daredevil racing returns at the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby this weekend

DAREDEVIL drivers will be hurtling downhill in their homemade karts on Saturday (24th June) as the compete to become champions at the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby.

Organisers said they have had a record number of entries for the event, which starts at 10am and run through to 5pm.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby in 2022. Photo: Mark Williamson

This year will see 22 senior and five junior karts compete, including the youngest competitors aged only six, with themes such as a Thunderbirds inspired FAB1 and a Back to the Future DeLorean.

The senior races are a knock-out competition with two karts going head-to-head on steep and winding hill in Avon Dassett, reaching speeds of up to 50mph. Winners go through to the next round until a champion is declared.

As well as the racing there will be live music as the village’s Yew Tree Pub, a barbecue and more.

The race raises money for charities and local groups, including, this year, the Children’s Christmas Wish List.

Entry and parking is free.