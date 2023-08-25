TERRIFYING scenes of a young girl walking on the edge of a roof area of Windsor Street Car Park left onlookers stunned and fearful she would fall to her death at any moment.

Shocked at what they witnessed last Tuesday, 15th August, one resident immediately called police.

Meanwhile a business owner with offices close to the car park captured the horrifying stunt on camera and described how the girl could clearly be seen walking along the five-storey car park doing ballet-style dances.

Girl on the rooftop of the Windsor Street car park

She was accompanied by a group of other youths who left the roof and returned to the car park’s ground level when police arrived ten minutes after the emergency call was made.