A road rage driver was caught on camera forcing another driver to stop in the fast lane of the M40 northbound near Warwick with no regard for the potential consequences. He then got out of his truck to shout at the other driver.

Warwickshire Police shared the footage today (Tuesday) as part of it’s Operation Snap campaign, which encourages people to report poor driving without taking matters into their own hands.

Speaking of this incident, a police spokesperson said: “It is remarkable his dangerous driving in February this year, didn’t result in a serious injury or death.

“He also failed to consider that the driver he forced to a stop was one of the 20 per cent of drivers in the UK who now record every journey on dashcam.

“He promptly submitted the footage to Warwickshire Police’s Operation Snap, where it was reviewed by our Road Safety Officer, and he was summonsed to court for dangerous driving.”

Road rage driver banned for three years

The 38-year-old from Kent was sentenced to a three-year driving ban, 250 hours of unpaid supervised work and a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement at Coventry Magistrates Court on 14th October.

Warwickshire Police Inspector Dave Valente said, “Whilst extremely rare, this case highlights the serious consequences of allowing yourself to get angry behind the wheel, putting other people’s lives at risk.

“Op Snap allows drivers to submit moving footage of poor driving. Those whose driving falls below the standards expected can and will be held to account.

“By working together in this way, we can help reduce death and injury on our roads.”

Find out about Op Snap here www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap