As most colleges and schools wind down for Christmas, Stratford College’s Performing & Production Arts students cranked it up as they brought their Christmas Variety to the stage, writes Matilda Moore.

Combining the talents of the Backstage Production Arts, Dance and Musical Theatre departments, the students held nothing back in this festive feast as they performed in an amazing array of acts, with some Christmassy surprises thrown in for good measure.

Stratford College Tinsel Town

Beginning with a stunning light and sound show, Backstage Production Arts students Charlie Davis on lights and JJ Lines on sound created a spectacular technical show centred on the Christmas tree centre piece on stage. Including a range of classic Christmas hits, the stage was lit up with spotlights, gobos, and haze to get everyone in the Christmas frame of mind.