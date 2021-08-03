Dan Snow and Alice Loxton filimg in Stratford for television show

Gallery1

TELEVISION presenters Dan Snow and Alice Loxton spent three days filming a new documentary in the Stratford area on Shakespeare’s early life and his parents.

Filming locations for History Hit included the Guild Chapel, KES Schoolroom and Guildhall, Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Coughton Court and Snitterfield church.

While BAFTA award-winning broadcaster and author Dan is familiar to many, Alice will also be known to lots of people in Stratford as a former Girls Grammar School pupil.

“Growing up in Stratford, I’ve been fascinated by Shakespeare for my whole life,” she said. “One of my earliest memories is performing in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the gardens of Hall’s Croft, and I’ve got many happy memories performing in Richard III with the RSC, dancing in the Shakespeare Birthday Parade, rowing for Stratford Boat Club and years of schooling at Stratford Prep and Shottery.”

She added: “I’ve always wanted to know more about Shakespeare’s parents’ lives –especially the courtship of Mary Arden and John Shakespeare – and it was a delight to finally talk to the experts to try to get to the bottom of it!”

Dan said: “I have seen so many of Shakespeare’s plays but I knew so little of the world of 16th century Warwickshire and Stratford that he came from. This was a chance to explore, see the country that he saw, the buildings, the rivers and learn about the tumultuous world of change that he was born into.”

The documentary will be released in September.