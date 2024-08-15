Dame Judi Dench explores Stratford memories in TV show with Jay Blades

DESPITE being born nearly 40 years apart, and taking very different journeys in life, stage and screen legends Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades walked away with a friendship for life after a chance meeting three years ago.

A new one-off special on Channel 4, Dame Judi & Jay: The Odd Couple, airing this Sunday (18th August) at 9pm, sees the pair’s bond deepen. Keen to learn more about each other’s backgrounds and upbringings, the nostalgic one-off films the duo as they embark on a journey to explore the places and people that have shaped their vastly different lives.

Taking a whistle-stop tour down memory lane, the pair uncover secrets from each other’s past, sharing funny and heart-warming stories along the way.

Dame Judi in the Actors’ Bar at the Dirty Duck for the pub quiz.

Travelling together across the UK, exploring London and Stratford, Judi and Jay unveil anecdotes about the path to their incredible successes, introducing each other to special people, past times and places that have influenced who they are.

In Stratford, they visit Judi’s old house in Charlecote, and take a thoughtful visit to the grave of her first husband Michael Williams, who is buried at St Leonard's Churchyard in the village.

They also visit Judi’s old stomping ground, the Dirty Duck in Stratford, where they enjoy a pub quiz with a few of the locals.

As well as being an intimate portrait of friendship, the biographical travel show also tells the story of class, race and social mobility in Britain through the years.

Pictured: Dame Judi and Jay revisit the house in which Judi lived with her husband Michael and their daughter Finty in Charlecote

Dame Judi said: “Sometimes if you’re very lucky you get to meet someone and find you’re totally on the same wavelength. What fun I had filming this programme with Jay, sharing memories of our past, both so different, finding we have the same sense of humour. I could have gone on filming for days.”

Jay added: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do.

“This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”

Pictured: Dame Judi and Jay visit the graveside of Michael, Judi's husband.