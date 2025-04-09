Dame Judi Dench is in conversation live online this afternoon (Wednesday, 9th April) hosted by Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

You need to book tickets here to join the SBT Research Conversation session.

Dame Judi Dench. Photo: Robert Wilson

SBT’s Paul Edmondson said: “We are honoured and excited to welcome into our midst Dame Judi Dench who will be in conversation with her collaborator Brendan O'Hea about her book Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent. Her account is packed with insight about her approach to and recollections of her Shakespearian roles.

“The event is free, though donations, as always, are encouraged.”