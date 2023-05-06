Dame Edna’s day in Stratford and the woman who met her as a little girl

Amid the sorrow for the loss of Barry Humphries, who died aged 89 on 22nd April, there has been much laughter too as some of the beloved comic’s finest moments have been shared.

This was true in Stratford, when a video of The Barry Humphries show from 1976 was posted on Facebook. It shows Dame Edna Everage on an exploratory visit to Stratford “birthplace of the Bard”. She is seen popping into Anne Hathaway’s, the Waxwork Museum, the Schoolroom and loitering on the High Street and chatting to parking attendant – obviously omnipresent even in those days.

Dame Edna Everage in Stratford, 1976

Dame Edna is in fine form, sharing cheeky innuendos and conveying half-baked ‘Bard facts’. “There’s the Memorial Theatre where Shakespeare put on some of his wonderful shows, like To Be Or Not To Be and Lend Me Your Ear,” jokes Dame Edna while wearing a grin as big as Australia at one point.

While admiring the theatre’s ‘modern’ architecture from the Tramway Bridge, she spots a toddler and her mum.

Forty-seven years later that very toddler, Camilla Jones, 49, tells the Herald about the encounter.

Camilla Jones meets Dame Edna Everage in Stratford, 1976

“It was lovely to see the footage shared on the Stratford Then and Now page. Mum and dad had always told me about it and I’ve got a little black and white clip of it on my phone. I filmed from an old VHS video, so it’s not very good quality.”

Camilla’s maiden name was Naish, and she is the daughter of Maureen, 74, and John, 75, who still live in the area.

She continued: “Mum and I were just walking along the bridge, on our way to my grandma’s house in Shipston Road, when Dame Edna approached and asked if she could do a bit of filming and mum said yes.

“I do turn away from her… I was very shy as a toddler and would hide under her skits so for him to come up to me it’s not surprising I turned away. I’m not shy now!”

Camilla Jones.

One of the great things about the video is how well dressed everyone is – Maureen in particular looks very groovy in purple plaid.

“Mum was always the height of fashion and well dressed,” agreed Camilla.

Over the years the family have treasured their encounter with the legendary comic.

Camilla is now a mum of two (to a daughter, 23, and son, 28) and also has a granddaughter aged five. She lives in Bidford, where she works as a childminder.

She continued: “It is a lovely memory to have, and it’s sad the video has come to light because he’s recently died. Obviously we didn’t know him personally but I remember we’d always watch him on telly and dad would say ‘ooh remember when you met him’. Obviously I would only remember because I’d seen the footage and been told about it.”

Dame Edna Everage in Stratford, 1976.

One last thing Camilla wants to set straight: “In the video Dame Edna refers to me as a boy but it’s definitely me though!”