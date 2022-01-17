Firefighters have been credited with saving the life of Tysoe businessman Steve Taylor after he suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to extinguish a blaze at his home.

The fire started on Friday at Winchcombe Farm, which Steve shares with his partner Jo Carroll and their sons. The couple also run a glamping business from the site, which has six lodges, including a treehouse.

The damage caused by fire at Winchombe Farm near Tysoe. Photo: Supplied. (54317698)

While waiting for fire crews, Steve grabbed fire extinguishers and tried to tackle the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by an ember from a log burner setting light to debris in a gutter.

Unfortunately the 64-year-old went into cardiac arrest, but luckily firefighters were quickly on the scene and administered life-saving procedures, including CPR and using a defibrillator.

Steve is now recovering in hospital while Jo is continuing to run the business from one of the lodges.

She told Warwickshire Live: “I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Fire Officer Andy Paxton and the crews who attended from Banbury, Southam and Shipston-on-Stour.

Winchcombe Farm glamping retreat owner Steve Taylor suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to put out the fire in his home near Upper Tysoe. He is pictured with partner Jo Carroll. Photo: Mark Williamson W70/12/18/9905

"And especially to the female firefighter who is also a paramedic, who saved Steve’s life on the night of the fire.

"The ambulance crew were truly amazing and were able to stabilise Steve to get him to hospital.

“Without her and the wonderful fire crew who resuscitated him, my children would not have their father alive today and we will be forever grateful.”

