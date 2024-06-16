IT was time to remember and honour the fallen who gave their lives during the D-Day landings 80 years ago on 6th June.

In tribute to their heroism and that of those who fought and came home to loved ones and family, a service was held in the Garden of Remembrance, Stratford, last Thursday evening which was attended by members of the armed forces, civic dignitaries, the Royal British Legion, the clergy and the public who wanted to be there at that precise moment in time to pay their respects to the outstanding courage shown on the beaches in Normandy on that historic day.

Stratford 80th anniversary D-Day commemoration took place in the Garden of Remembrance on Thursday evening where the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox lit a beacon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford Mayor, Cllr Jason Fojtik, found the occasion to be very moving and one he will remember forever.