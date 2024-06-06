D-Day anniversary - Stratford widow recalls her husband’s role at Pegasus Bridge

THERE will be a party atmosphere and lamp lighting ceremony at Ambleside care home in Stratford as it marks D-Day.

Widower Joyce Boland, 99, whose husband Oliver played a crucial role in the 1944 victory, is honoured to have been chosen to light the ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’ at the Evesham Road care home.

The national initiative is being coordinated by royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR. Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes, including Ambleside, will take part in this nationwide tribute.