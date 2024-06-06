D-Day anniversary - Stratford councillor born on the day operation to free Europe started

Stratford councillor Jenny Fradgley will have a double celebration on Thursday, for as well as D-Day it is her 80th birthday.

The town, district and county councillor was born in the back bedroom of the drill hall in Tenbury Wells where her grandfather, a former soldier who survived the Somme, was caretaker.

At the time of the Normandy landings her father was in the RAF stationed in Scotland, and all her aunts and uncles were in uniform in some capacity during WWII.