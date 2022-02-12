We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A44 London Road between Little Compton and Moreton-in-Marsh yesterday morning (Friday).

The collision happened at approximately 10.30am and involved a bicycle and a car.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

If anyone witnessed the collision or was driving in the area at the time and has information or dashcam footage, call 101 quoting incident