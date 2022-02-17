Cyclist left with fractured spine after collision with car near Alcester

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (54952273)

A 72-YEAR-OLD cyclist suffered a fractured spine following a collision with a car near Alcester.

Warwickshire Police said the incident involved a male driver of a white Kia Sportage, which was travelling southbound from Kings Coughton towards the A46 Evesham.

The collision happened at the roundabout on the A435, at the junction with the B4089 and Alcester industrial estate.

A passing nurse stopped to help the cyclist, who is from Alcester. He was taken by ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital for further assessment and treatment and as well as cuts and bruises, he suffered a fractured spine.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 12.20pm on Thursday, 27th January, or who saw the Kia just before the incident, to call 01926 415415 quoting incident 162 of 27th January 2022.