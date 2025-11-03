A male cyclist is in a critical condition following a collision on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester near to The Stag around 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received multiple 999 calls to reports of an RTC involving a cyclist and car on the A46 near to The Stag in Redhill, Alcester. An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham responded to the scene. The cyclist, a man, sustained serious injuries and received advanced trauma care on scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a critical condition.”

There have long been calls for that stretch of the A46 to be made safer.

