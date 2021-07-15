Cyclist dies following collision on A46 at Alcester

A man died following a collision between a car and a cyclist on the A46 at Alcester on Wednesday night (14th July).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 7.23pm and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the cyclist," said a spokesperson. "Ambulance staff began treating the patient, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was assessed and discharged at the scene.”