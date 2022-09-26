Cyclist, in his 50s, dies after being thrown from bike in Mickleton

A CYCLIST has died after being thrown from a bike in Mickleton.

Warwickshire Police said the incident happened at around 9.35am on Sunday (25th September).

Warwickshire Police Appeal (59580258)

The cyclist, on a carbon and green bike, was riding along Hill Crest when it left the road close to the junction with Granbrook Lane. The cyclist – a man in his 50s – was thrown from the bike and, despite the best efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service, died from his injuries.

Officers said his next of kin have been informed and specialist officers were providing support to the family.

In a statement, Warwickshire Police appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or was in the area and has dashcam footage,” the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 136 of 25th September, by calling 101.