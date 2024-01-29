FIFTY-SEVEN years ago, American band – Canned Heat – recorded their hit song On the Road Again.

Richard Lucas is aged 57 and he’s also on the road again as he cycles solo from Singapore to Alice Springs to raise money for Shakespeare Hospice in memory of his father, Tony, who died from cancer last August.

Richard Lucas stops for a photograph requested by a local lady in Indonesia.

Richard – originally from Wilmcote - flew out to Singapore on New Year’s Eve and set off on his solo ride shortly after and hopes to be in Alice Springs, Australia, by the end of March having clocked up 2,600 miles.