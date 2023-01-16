Cycling stars Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny become patrons of Stratford charity

THEY are the country’s most successful cycling couple with a collection of Olympic gold medals between them that would make entire countries proud.

And now Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny are putting their passion for cycling – and their profiles – behind the Alderminster-based charity, Cyclists Fighting Cancer.

It’s quite a coup for the charity founded by Mike Grisenthwaite after his own five-year battle with blood cancer. The charity’s aim is to help children who are fighting the disease with exercise, which has been shown to be an effective way of improving physical and mental wellness for people surviving cancer.