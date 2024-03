“I miss her every day, but Karen is always with me in my heart.”

The heart breaking words of Elaine Morgan, aged 72 from Oxhill, who lost her daughter - Karen Osborne - to ovarian cancer at the young age of 31.

Elaine Morgan from Oxhill will set off with friends on Saturday morning on 50 mile charity cycle ride marking what would have been her daughter Karen’s 50th birthday. She will be accompanied by Karen’s childhood teddybear. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tomorrow (Friday) would have been Karen’s 50th birthday but sadly she passed away from a disease which it’s estimated claims the lives of 4,100 women in the UK each year.