FREE entry to the Shakespeare properties for Stratford residents is making a comeback.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said the move, which begins in February, is part of its commitment to ensuring that the historic properties remain at the heart of their communities.

Free entry will apply to anyone living in the CV37 postcode and will be available throughout the year at Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.

New Place will remain free to CV37 residents while Mary Arden’s Farm is used as a learning centre for primary school children.

SBT’s interim CEO, Rachael North, who has been in post since October, said: “The Shakespeare story starts in Stratford. This is the place that helped shape him, informed his life’s work and where he came home to.

“Though we are proud to share this story with visitors across the world, our local audiences are central to our future vision and welcoming residents across the year ensures the Shakespeare family homes are embedded within the life of the town.”

SBT the change will also allow residents to take part in a host of activities throughout the year for no additional cost. This includes family-friendly events such as Nurture in Nature at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, a multi-house family trail and artist-inspired workshops at New Place.

The trust also confirmed that there are no limits on the number of times residents can visit throughout the year.

Ms North added: “With so much going on across the Shakespeare family homes throughout the year we hope residents return regularly to explore what is new and continue discovering new things about the Shakespeare story.

“It is always a wonderful opportunity for us to share what is going on across the wider estate, including our new Learning and Community Hub and other exciting developments.”

A new page has been created on SBT’s website for residents where there will be more information on the booking process for tickets, including the required ID, as well as the latest news and events from the trust. This will include details of community days at Mary Arden’s Farm.

The free access will begin on 1st February after the conservation period at both Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage ends.

For more information, visit www.shakespeare.org.uk/residents.