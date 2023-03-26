THERE’S a spring in the step of three lucky lambs who’ve been adopted after their mother rejected them.

Kay Dawson, farm shop manager at The Farm in Snitterfield, makes friends with Ruby, one of three adopted lambs born recently. Along with River and Frankie, the three new arrivals were donated to The Farm by a local farmer after being rejected by their mother. It’s planned they’ll now live a long and happy life alongside the other aminals including goats, Highland cows, pigs and chickens. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63200730)

Ruby, River and Frankie are the cute and cuddly new additions at The Farm in Snitterfield - they were donated by a farmer whose family had their hands full bottle-feeding lots of other hungry lambs.

Kay Dawson, farm shop manager, said: “We feed the three of them with powdered milk and warm water and they’re getting stronger. The farmer’s daughter was sad to let them go but it was really hard to bottle feed all the lambs at the same time, so we offered to adopt three of them. They’re now in their fifth week and it’s lovely to get people – like young children – to feed them when they visit us.