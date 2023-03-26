Trio of lambs enjoy new home near Stratford after adoption
Published: 16:00, 26 March 2023
THERE’S a spring in the step of three lucky lambs who’ve been adopted after their mother rejected them.
Ruby, River and Frankie are the cute and cuddly new additions at The Farm in Snitterfield - they were donated by a farmer whose family had their hands full bottle-feeding lots of other hungry lambs.
Kay Dawson, farm shop manager, said: “We feed the three of them with powdered milk and warm water and they’re getting stronger. The farmer’s daughter was sad to let them go but it was really hard to bottle feed all the lambs at the same time, so we offered to adopt three of them. They’re now in their fifth week and it’s lovely to get people – like young children – to feed them when they visit us.