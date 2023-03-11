Home   News   Article

Resident claims speeding vehicles through Claverdon is a 'fatality waiting to happen'.

By Lise Evans
Published: 06:00, 11 March 2023

THE speed and volume of traffic passing through Claverdon is a blight on the village and a ‘fatality waiting to happen’, a resident has claimed.

Steve Lister, who lives on the A4189 Henley Road, is calling for a reduction in the 40mph speed limit on the outskirts of the village, which he says is a busy route day and night.

He told the Herald: “I just cannot believe the weight, size and speed of the vehicles that come through. For residents on either side of the village pulling off and onto their drives, the speeding has got to a point where there will be a fatality from it.”

