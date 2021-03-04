Wetherspoon will open beer gardens at half of its pubs when lockdown restrictions lift next month.

The Golden Bee (44847290)

Pint-starved punters are set to flock back to boozers when landlords are allowed to turn the taps back on on April 12.

Stratford’s Wetherspoon, The Golden Bee on Sheep Street, is one of those that will open its beer garden on that date.

The Thomas Lloyd in Warwick will also do the same.

They will be open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, although some will have restrictions on closing times.

Under new rules the previous curfews and requirement to buy a "substantial meal" with drink will be lifted.

Wetherspoon will offer a slightly reduced menu, with food available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the company's app, and staff will be able to take orders and payment at tables.

The pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin (44847312)

Customers will be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside areas and use toilets, while test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available.

Chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

Wetherspoon has 875 pubs in the UK, including 750 in England.