THE new Gail’s outlet on Stratford High Street has been busy ever since it opened a week ago today.

It sells a range of baked goods, including a range of artisan-style bread and pastries. Its sandwiches and soup seemed especially popular with lunchtime Stratford customers this week.

The old Jack Wills retail unit also features a café on the second floor of the three-storey building. It seats 85 inside, with eight seats outside. Around 15-20 jobs have been created.

However amid the fanfare was a call to support existing local businesses.

Stratford is the 144th Gail’s – which the company calls a “neighbourhood bakery”.

Gail’s has previously been criticised for positioning itself in this way, implying it has local roots, while pushing out independent bakers and food outlets.

There have been calls in Stratford for people to continue to support the likes of sandwich shop Kusina Kitchen, which recently opened on Union Street, and MOR Bakery in Bell Court.

Similar concerns were voiced by residents in Walthamstow, London, when a Gail’s opened there last month. They even started a petition and pointed out that the chain “brings a risk of overshadowing our much-loved local stores due to their massive scale and advertising reach”.

When the Herald put these concerns to Gail’s a spokesperson responded: “At Gail’s, we know our growth is a gift earned daily and we are grateful to those who support us and understand our sense of wider purpose. We acknowledge that with size and growth comes a greater responsibility to the communities we serve.

“We understand the concern around chains, but our view is that a healthy high street is one with a diversity of quality offers each delivering their best. High streets evolve over time, and we open our bakeries often in closed banks or restaurants, improving the landscape of the high street. All of our bakeries exist in areas where the choices are wide and growing – we believe the improvement in our food landscapes is something to celebrate.”

Over the road at MOR, master baker and owner David Pearson was prepared for the impact that Gail’s might have on his business.

He said: “Gail’s is a big name with a large budget. So initially we were a little worried, but we’ve gone from being nervous to confident in our product and what we do in our story. It’s spurring us on to do what we love.”

MOR opened during the hard times of the pandemic, but was immediately supported by loyal customers, who are devotees of David’s baked goods, in particular his sourdough.

“We started off as a local bakery for Stratford people. As the impact of Covid eased off, we expanded ourselves. We now have a base in Chipping Campden where we do half our baking, always just a few hours before we open, and a coffee shop in Chipping Norton.”

David added: “It’s more of a passion than a money-making expansion, my bank balance isn’t huge.

“We are focusing on maintaining our original ethos and connecting with the community.”

On the threat posed by Gail’s, he continued: “Having spoken to bakers in other towns, there is a general fear that Gail’s will swoop in, take all the business and push independents out. I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to tell people where to shop – people have their preferences. But I would kind of ask people to be aware of the value of supporting us and others.

“Our ingredients are from a 30-mile radius. Obviously Gail’s is a London-based bakery with an international management team, so can’t support that.”

David pointed out that neither does he have a slick social media presence promoting a polished image. “We’re a new business and people have seen us grow and seen our struggles, there’s a realness to what we do,” he said.

