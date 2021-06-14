MAKING gin and visiting a pub may not be the best activities to combine with being at the helm of a train, but that’s what one government minister got up to on a visit to the Stratford area.

The whistlestop tour by culture secretary Oliver Dowden took in organisations that have benefited from government recovery grants during lockdown. The local tour was hosted by Shakespeare's England.

Mr Dowden stopped off at Stratford’s Shakespeare Distillery and the Telegraph Hotel and recently refurbished Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry, the current city of culture.

After lunch at The Fleece Inn in Bretforton, he called at Toddington station on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway, where he boarded the footplate of Merchant Navy class Pacific no. 35006 Peninsular & Oriental SN Co for the short journey to Winchcombe, from where he travelled by car to Sudeley Castle.

Oliver Dowden MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, visited Shakespeare Distillery last Friday - Peter Monks (Shakespeare Distillery), Helen Peters (Shakespeare’s England), Major Richard Carney (Shakespeare’s England) and Oliver Dowden.. Photo: Mark Williamson S55/5/21/6830

The Herald joined him at the Shakespeare Distillery, where he was shown round the company’s recently expanded site by directors Simon Picken and Peter Monks before making his own bottle of gin, which he named Blythe Spirit after his wife.

Mr Monks said: “We were delighted to host the secretary of state and to get the opportunity to tell him about the challenges we’ve faced during the pandemic, but also about the positive effects that the financial support made available to us has had on our survival and our recovery.

“It’s been a tough year but we’ve remained positive about the future and have plans in place to continue to grow our business as restrictions continue to be eased.”

The mood turned serious in the distillery’s “gin school” when the Herald asked Mr Dowden how the government could aid local recovery, given that the Stratford district has been the fourth hardest hit economy in the UK and the Royal Shakespeare Company had been unable to effectively operate.

Mr Dowden said that was why he had fought for £2bn worth of investment, which he called “the largest single investment in our history”. He maintained this had saved the RSC from going under.

Mr Dowden added: “Somewhere like the RSC has received a huge amount of funding, so that’s sustained them and means that they’re there at the end of it, and without it they would be gone.

“The challenge now is to get people back in – they can have socially distanced visitors but that’s not good enough for them to operate profitably. So we want to get to stage four of the roadmap so that businesses can operate normally again. Then we want to drive visitors back to those places – and particularly now we don’t have international visitors – so making sure that people in their own country take advantage of the wonderful opportunities open to them.”

Further lifting of restrictions on 21st June could still not be guaranteed, said Mr Dowden.

“We are doing all we possibly can to ensure that we can reopen at stage four but clearly we have to take into account the rising cases in some areas, particularly of the Indian variant.

“We’ll be looking at the data over the coming days and see if we are able to move on. I very much hope we are able to, but public health must come first.”