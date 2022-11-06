WORLD snooker champion Dennis Taylor admitted he did not realise he would be involved in a piece of the sport's illustrious history when he lifted the title in 1985.

John Virgo, Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis. (60042739)

The match against Steve Davis at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield gripped the nation and was watched by 18.5 million people, with the final frame lasting more than an hour and finishing at 12.23am.

At the time, Steve was leading 62-44 with the last four coloured balls to play. Dennis potted the brown, blue and pink, leaving just the black to clinch the coveted World Championship trophy.