Crunch meeting to decide future of multi-million pound Stratford Gateway proposals

THE dream of turning a rundown part of Stratford into a world-class tourist attraction hangs in the balance.

A crunch meeting of Stratford District Council’s cabinet will take place on Monday (7th February) to urgently discuss the future of the Gateway site in light of one of the major landowners and its driving force, Peter Warwick, deciding to sell up.

The Gateway site covers land up to Arden Street from Windsor Street, including the Windsor Street car park.

The council has been give first refusal to buy – but must make a decision on whether it wants to go ahead by the end of this month. No figures have been released into the public arena about the likely cost involved but the report acknowledges the council would need significant back-up if it decides to go ahead.

The high-profile site embraces the corner of Birmingham Road and Arden Street through to the Windsor Street car and coach park.

The town has waited for years to see bold plans for the Gateway breathe fresh life to that area – the sorry state of the Windsor Street multi-storey car park, for example, has been excused on the basis it would be part of the redevelopment.

A masterplan had been drawn up highlighting a hotel, shops, office, apartments and car parking as possible uses but then last year the council and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust teamed up for a bid for levelling up funding from the government to develop a World Shakespeare Centre as as part of the scheme.

Though that bid failed, the vision of the centre is still alive and the high hopes for it are at the heart of the report councillors will be asked to consider on Monday.

The need for action was first hinted at when an urgent update on the situation was part of the agenda for the cabinet meeting on 6th December. That mentioned a key landowner wanting to dispose of their interest but did not name Mr Warwick and his company spearheading the project, Gateway One Limited – that only became clear with the release of the papers for next week’s report

These show that the council and Mr Warwick have been looking at options to work together since 2013.

They highlight the rollercoaster of recent years and then Mr Warwick’s decision to sell: “Immediately prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic, Peter Warwick (PDW) and SDC held talks with a view to a different approach being adopted. These talks were subsequently thwarted by the pandemic and the need for SDC to focus time and resources to it.

“With little activity in the market, due to the pandemic, SDC and PDW resumed talks in the early part of 2021. PDW has indicated that he now wishes to dispose of his land interests at the Stratford Gateway. As we have been working with him for some time on this site, he has offered us first refusal to buy his land. The offer is time limited to the end of February 2022.”

The offer is for the council to buy Gateway One Limited which the report says, ‘will allow the site to be transferred to SDC at the lowest achievable price’.

Cabinet members will have access to confidential information showing the price Mr Warwick has put on it as a land transaction for comparison – and the report also highlights what could happens if the council doesn’t pursue a deal.

It says: “If SDC chooses not to take up this option, PDW has indicated that his intention is to sell the site off in individual plots to release his capital. Each building has permitted development rights for conversion into flats.”

Mr Wright owns eight of the 11 properties included in the Gateway through his businesses – those which front Birmingham Road and Arden Street – the other three are each in different ownership and include the car park.

So the position is clear – if the council wants to retain control of what it regards as a ‘a key link between the emerging Canal Quarter development, the historic town centre and the Riverside Corridor’, it needs to find a way to do a deal by the end of this month.

The commitment to the World Shakespeare Centre is still there and the report stresses this is the only option in town for it: “The World Shakespeare Centre has the potential to bring significant benefit to Stratford, the West Midlands region and, were it to become a museum of national significance as is hoped, the UK as a whole. Without this site the project will not be deliverable.”

So it comes down to the finances which, though the detail is hidden in confidential parts of the report, are acknowledged as being signficant and have seen the council reaching out to better-resourced potential partners for help.

The report says: “Following the unsuccessful Levelling Up bid, SDC has carefully reviewed the opportunity to directly purchase the Gateway site. As the scale of the investment which may be required is extremely large for an authority the size of Stratford, it is potentially too significant a risk for the council to deliver in isolation.

“Therefore, urgent discussions have been undertaken over the last few weeks with partner organisations. In this regard there have been some positive discussions with the West Midlands Combined Authority in relation to whether they can invest in the site. Conversations and discussions are under way as to whether they might be able to support using devolved housing and land funds as an alternative to the council purchasing the site.”

There is still a chance that a future bid for levelling up cash could succeed but the report says the project wouldn’t depend on that. It does acknowledge that if the World Shakespeare Centre could not be developed after the site had been bought, there would need to be an exit strategy as part of the plan.

So Monday could be a landmark moment for the council and Leader Cllr Tony Jefferson told the Herald he was not able to discuss the issue until after the cabinet had held its discussions.

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust remains on board with the idea of the World Shakespeare Centre, should the council solve the funding question.

Its CEO, Tim Cooke, reinforced the benefits it could bring: “The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust continues its dialogue with Stratford District Council around a series of options to acquire and develop the Gateway site with the idea of a World Shakespeare Centre at its heart. These options remain exploratory at this stage.

“We believe this project has immense and unique potential to reinforce and extend the role of Shakespeare and Stratford-upon-Avon at the centre of local, regional, national and global cultural life in ways which can bring significant benefit to the town and surrounding communities.”