Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The chirps of a cricket can tell you the time of day?

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

APOLLO; ATHENA; HERMES; MARS; NIKE; ZEUS.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Sun on Sunday launched - replacing the News of the World, that closed the previous year

▶ England lost on penalties to Italy in the quarter-finals of the Euros

▶ The Shard, then the tallest building in Europe, officially opened

▶ We had an extra bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name these two well-known herbs?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who was the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France?

7. POPTEASER: Which massive summer hit opens with these lines?

Let me take you to the place

Where membership's a smiling face

8. WORDWISE: Which word in this sentence is an adverb?

The lively owl hooted loudly into the night.

▶ LIVELY

▶ HOOTED

▶ LOUDLY

9. WHO... am I? An actress, I was born in California in 1958. I made my film debut in Grease 2 in 1982. I have starred in the Fabulous Baker Boys, Dangerous Liaisons and the Witches of Eastwick. Since 2018, I have played Janet van Dyne (The Wasp) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10. WHICH… two countries have the longest shared international land border?

11: WHAT … one letter can be added to the word ARE to convert it from a one-syllable word to a three-syllable word?

12. HOW… many of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children can you name?

13: WHERE AM I: Miuccia, was winner of Best in Show at Crufts Dog Show earlier this year. Where has the show taken place annually since 1991? And for a bonus point, which breed is Miuccia?

QUESTION 13

Answers: 1 False - but the chirps can roughly tell you the temperature; 2 TV show host and comedian Clive Anderson; 3 They are all Greek gods apart from Mars, who was the Roman god of war; 4 2012; 5 Dill, left, and basil; 6 Bradley Wiggins in 2012: 7 Club Tropicana by Wham! 8 Loudly; 9 Michelle Pfeiffer; 10 USA and Canada; 11 The letter A, to make AREA; 12 Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and Romeo; 13 The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Miuccia is a whippet.