A MINUTE’S silence was observed before a charity football match was played in honour of Stratford Town’s, Cody Fisher, last Sunday.

Players officials and guests lined-up in the centre circle for the Cody Fisher fund raising game between Nightingale FC and Layton Barbers on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62548660)

It was an emotional day but also a day to celebrate the life of Cody whose mother and girlfriend were also at Knights Lane, Tiddington to watch the game which attracted a crowd of over 250 supporters.

Brilliant sunshine shone down on the Stratford Town Football Club pitch and on the 23rd minute play stopped as the ball was kicked off the pitch and all present in the ground gave a rousing round of applause in memory of Cody who was aged 23 when he died and who proudly wore the number 23 shirt for the club.