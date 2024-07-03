A SUCCESSFUL crowdfunding campaign which has raised £325,000 will help with a plan to make Posh Rat a household name.

The children’s character and detective was created by a Stratford couple who appeared on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den earlier this year.

Simon and Charlene successfully pitched their bid on Dragons' Den recently. Photo: Mark Williamson

Charlene Mitchell-Hood and her husband Simon Hood were inspired to launch their own business after creating characters and bedtime stories for their daughter, Goldie, now aged four.