A POLITICAL campaigner has called on progressives in Stratford-upon-Avon to come together to oust ‘absentee MP’ Nadhim Zahawi at the next general election.

Vikki Parker, coordinator of Stratford-On-Avon Compass, a cross-party campaign group, also said the Conservative Party chairman should ‘do the decent thing and resign’ after it emerged the HMRC had asked Zahawi to pay a seven-figure settlement over his tax affairs.

Nadhim Zahawi (62088931)

Vikki Parker said: “Nadhim Zahawi is an absentee MP. I feel he does little locally and this tax fiasco is yet another example of the sleaze, corruption and dishonesty that continues to taint the Conservative Party.”

Nadhim Zahawi has been MP for Stratford since 2010. At the last general election in 2019, he won a majority of 19,972.

Electoral calculus predictions based on current polling suggest the Conservatives could still win the seat next time - but unlike in 2019, the progressive vote would outnumber the Tory vote.

This means that if Labour, the Green Party and the Lib Dems work together and unite behind a single candidate, they could stand a chance of winning the seat.