Newbold on Stour residents enjoy sunshine, classic cars and ice cream
Published: 15:00, 06 August 2023
IF anyone ever needed to see a close-knit community enjoying itself look no further than Newbold where last Saturday’s summer fete included crochet, fish and chips, classic cars, and ice cream.
Thankfully the rain held off – rare for what happened during most of July – and it turned out to be a great fete which had everything going on right in the heart of the community.
Live music, face painting, vintage bikes and scooters, a tombola, a bake off, tea, coffee and cake and a bar to enjoy a cool drink after the penalty shoot-out.