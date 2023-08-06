IF anyone ever needed to see a close-knit community enjoying itself look no further than Newbold where last Saturday’s summer fete included crochet, fish and chips, classic cars, and ice cream.

(Checking name) displayed his class MG along with his dogs at Newbold-on-Stour Fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Thankfully the rain held off – rare for what happened during most of July – and it turned out to be a great fete which had everything going on right in the heart of the community.

Live music, face painting, vintage bikes and scooters, a tombola, a bake off, tea, coffee and cake and a bar to enjoy a cool drink after the penalty shoot-out.