Stratford Town Trust has defended the cutting back of a large hedge at Rowley Fields, following complaints.

Hedges (44214775)

This week the Herald received objections from some saying the hedge had been ‘butchered’ by the use of a flail and an area important to wildlife had been destroyed.

Responding to those comments Sara Aspley, chief executive of the Stratford Town Trust, explained that the hedge had not been managed for a number of years and the trust had a responsibility to be a good neighbour.

She explained that the trust’s initial preference was to employ hedge laying rather than a flail, but they were advised by their contractor that this would not be possible.

She added that they had sought advice from the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust about the hedge and said the town trust had demonstrated its commitment to wildlife at Rowley Fields with initiatives such as the community orchard and an altered mowing regime to support butterflies.