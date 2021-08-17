Criticisms over offensive email investigation

A parish council chairman who sent a series of grossly offensive emails has resigned, but Stratford District Council is facing criticisms over an investigation into his conduct.

Sambourne Parish Council chairman Chris Clews at the meeting on Monday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3439. (49832826)

The Herald has seen emails sent by Chris Clews to Philip Bond, both serving councillors at the time, in which Mr Clews made a number of racist, homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic comments.

He also made derogatory comments about named individuals in the community and Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, using a swearword and calling him ‘slippery and useless’.

An investigation by the district council concluded that Mr Clews should apologise, however the apology only covered Mr Clews emails sent in his capacity on the parish council as the district council concluded many of the emails containing the most abhorrent content had been sent in a personal capacity.

Some have criticised the issuing of such a minor punishment, while others have gone further accusing the authority of downplaying the seriousness of the comments made by Mr Clews by focusing its investigation solely on the communications sent in his parish council capacity.

Last week the district council further clarified its position, condemning any conduct that breeches equality legislation, including racist behaviour.

But it has conceded that its powers are limited and an apology was the maximum punishment it could enforce on Mr Clews.

Earlier this month Mr Clews read the apology before a packed parish council meeting, but refused to step down, amid uproar from some in the crowd. Other parish councillors confirmed that they continued to support Mr Clews at the same meeting.

During that meeting residents demanded to know if fellow councillors or the parish clerk had seen any of the offensive emails. Last week they issued a joint statement in which they denied seeing any which contained racist, homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic remarks.

Despite saying he would stay on at the meeting, Mr Clews decided to go later the same week, posting a resignation letter on the parish noticeboard addressed to the parish clerk.

Part of the letter reads: “My presence on SPC has resulted in an exaggerated and unscrupulous campaign over social media over the past two years: this has excalated to the point where I cannot expose SPC to any further stress or unmanageable situations.”

He said: “The private emails between myself and a disloyal and indiscreet ex parish councillor (Mr Bond), were leaked soley to discredit me in the community.”

He added that the leaked emails were out of context and reiterated his view that the thoughts expressed in the communications were private.

Last week a joint letter was issued by members of Sambourne Parish Council, in which they say they say all forms of sexism, homophobia and anti-Semitism were abhorrent and they did not endorse the comments made by Mr Clews.

Commenting on the email scandal, Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said: ‘I don’t think it would be appropriate to comment on what is now subject to a police investigation. However, let me be clear that racist and homophobic language, in any context, is never acceptable and should not have to be tolerated by anyone.”

Daniel Browne, chair of Warwickshire Pride, said: “It is quite right that this local councillor has resigned. Homophobia, sexism and racism have no place in 2021 and it is certainly unacceptable for an elected person to behave in such a way.

“It is concerning that Stratford District Council were unable to take action because the offensive emails were sent from a personal email account. That should not make a difference and this has been given as a reason from them before when another councillor made homophobic comments on Facebook that "were not in his capacity as councillor". This needs to change. Communities deserve better.”

Responding to criticisms of the investigation Stratford District Council issued a statement saying: “The Councillor Code of Conduct is limited in scope by law to the conduct of councillors, and then only when a councillor is acting in the capacity of a councillor. It does not apply to their private life. Stratford-on-Avon District Council has adopted a procedure for dealing with complaints, but it does not have any direct role to play in looking at individual complaints. This is delegated to the Monitoring Officer (MO). All district councils and other principal councils in England are required to appoint an MO by law. The role of a district MO includes responsibility for matters relating to the conduct of district, town and parish councillors within the district.

“In order to bring a complaint there must be evidence of an action that potentially breaches one or more of the conduct rules. At least one of the complaints failed to reach this threshold. The complaint about the offensive e-mails and a number of other complaints was thoroughly investigated by the external investigator. The investigation was complex, involving interviews with all relevant parties, painstaking analysis of a large number of e-mails and careful assessment of all evidence and its relative weight.

“The detailed and lengthy investigation report distinguishes between e-mails written in the councillor role from those written in private life, and which lie outside the reach of the code. Having consulted the two Independent Persons, the MO made decisions on breach and remedy in accordance with and subject to the restrictions placed on him by law and the adopted complaints procedure.”

The Deputy Chief Executive of Stratford District Council added: “Stratford-on-Avon District Council does wholly condemn any conduct that breaches equalities legislation, including racist behaviour, but as explained in the statement, the District Council had no role to play in relation to individual complaints.”