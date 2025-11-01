THE crunch is looming for parts of the Stratford district and the Cotswolds as councils struggle to meet government housing targets that could change their areas beyond recognition.

The situation is so dire in the Cotswolds – where places like Mickleton, Willersey and Moreton-in-Marsh are facing a deluge of new housing – that what amounts to an SOS has been sent to Whitehall.

Cllr Mike Evemy, the leader of Cotswold District Council’s ruling Liberal Democrats, has written to housing secretary Steve Reed inviting him to visit the locality to see the challenges first-hand.

The crisis engulfing the Cotswolds has been triggered by the government more than doubling its requirement for new homes in the district to 1,036 a year to meet a target of 18,600 over the next 18 years.

The situation is particularly acute in Mickleton, where a village of 954 homes is threatened with an additional 590 under present projections – increasing its size by two thirds.

View over Mickleton

Moreton-in-Marsh, with 2,683 homes, is not only expected to accept another 420 new properties but is also facing the prospect of an additional 1,710 as part of a “strategic extension” north, south and west of the town.

Chipping Campden, a town with 1,154 homes, is expected to take another 230. Willersey, with 458 homes, is set to take another 180. Even Longborough, with 224 homes, is being told to expect another 40. And Stow-on-the-Wold, with 1,240 homes, can look forward – if you can call it that – to another 150.

In the Stratford district the most startling idea is the building of 6,800 homes between the villages of Bearley and Wilmcote. Local residents who’re putting up a ferocious fight against the notion now reckon that figure has grown to 10,000 because of the release of more land.

Such a scheme would have the dual effect of destroying what’s left of Shakespeare’s Forest of Arden as well as swamping the Bard’s mother’s home, Mary Arden’s Farm at Wilmcote, with a massive housing estate – in effect a new town.

One of the problems dogging Cotswold District Council is that 80 per cent of its area is what’s known as National Landscape – the new name for what used to be called an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) – which means it cannot be disfigured by construction schemes.

This leaves the council with limited options in the provision of land for new housing. The problem is so stark that despite having squeezed every ounce of available building land into its offering to the government, the council is still falling 4,000 homes short of Whitehall’s 18,600 target.

Cllr Evemy, whose letter to the housing secretary was co-signed by all the other party leaders on the council, was at one point quoted as calling the government’s target for the Cotswolds “moronic”.

In his letter Cllr Evemy tells Mr Reed that the government’s requirement for the Cotswolds to provide nearly 19,000 new homes over the next 18 years “is, by any measure, totally unrealistic”.

Cllr Evemy adds: “We have been asked to update our Local Plan and that is what we’re doing. The indicative numbers we’ve published for new homes across the district, which are based on evidence currently available to us as we work through the Local Plan process, are eyewatering and set out the scale of the challenge.

“Our communities are, rightly, very concerned.”

Cotswold District Council map showing areas targetted for potential development

Cllr Tom Stowe (Cons, Campden and the Vale), the opposition leader on Cotswolds District Council, said: “The government has put us in an impossible position. It’s doubled the housing target, which means over a thousand homes a year, in a district where most of the land is protected and infrastructure is already stretched.

“The recent Local Plan report and options appraisal show what this looks like in practice as the council is forced to shoehorn these massive housing numbers into small pockets of the district. Villages and towns across the district are going to be heavily impacted.

“Now is the time for the government to listen to our concerns, review the evidence and adopt a more collaborative approach that reflects the reality on the ground.”

Cllr Stowe told the Herald: “Even having exhausted every option open to it the council is still coming up 4,000 homes short, which shows you how unrealistic and ridiculous the government proposals are and the situation in which the council finds itself.”

But Cllr Stowe added: “The government has come back and said, ‘Tough, but you have got to get on with it’.” He feared it would be “open season for developers” if the council could not get its Local Plan in place. And all this was complicated, he said, by the reorganisation of local government that was currently being processed in Whitehall.

Commenting on the housing numbers involved, Cllr Stowe said: “It’s the scale of the development. Everybody knows there needs to be housing, but it has to be in the right place. But the government isn’t listening. It’s top-down thinking – and it’s eye-watering.”

Cotswold District Council – like Stratford and Warwick district councils – is now in a race against time to get a Local Plan in place that satisfies the government in its determination to build 1.5 million new homes throughout the country by the end of this parliament in 2029.

A crunch date for the Cotswolds is 5th November when further public consultation on the Local Plan begins. It ends on 18th December.