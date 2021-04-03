Criminals have forced the closure of a footbridge near Alcester for the ‘foreseeable future’ after stealing a number of panels and leaving the structure unsafe for walkers.

Warwickshire County Council (45753263)

The footbridge over the A435 is part of Monarch’s Way, but is now closed at both ends with a diversion put in place.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council, said: “On 15th March, Warwickshire County Council was informed of the theft of No. 30 infill panels from the bridge, which secure the crossing for children, dogs and equine use at a low level.

“Unfortunately, this isn't a 'quick fix' as there is the need to consider the use of an alternative material which may then prevent any future incidence of theft and, as a consequence, the potential revision of fixing detail.

“In order to undertake this exercise, suitable traffic management requiring lane closures of the A435 below will then be required to undertake the repairs in an orderly and safe manner. It is envisaged this closure may take potentially up to ten weeks considering all the logistics, survey, fabrication time for proposed repair and managing access at a high level.

“Every attempt is however being made to do this well within this time frame.”

Those using the diversion are being urged to take care when crossing the A435 as traffic approaches very quickly.