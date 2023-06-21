Criminal damage probe after graffiti attack at Stratford Conservative Association’s HQ

STRATFORD-ON-AVON Conservative Association’s office was scrawled with offensive graffiti last week, sparking a search for the vandal.

The incident happened on Friday, 16th June, when the Grade II-listed building in Trinity Street, Old Town, which is used for constituency work by MP Nadhim Zahawi, was targeted twice.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives told the Herald: “The offender visited twice during the day to cause damage to the front of the building. The vandalism included writing and engraving offensive language along with [placing] Rejoin (the EU) stickers on the front of the building.”

Lynda Organ outside the vandalised building in Old Town.

Lynda Organ, chairman of the association said: “It’s a sad sign of the times that someone feels the need to cause criminal damage instead of using peaceful means of protest in our democratic society.

“We would like to thank the Police for swiftly investigating and to the local resident who interrupted the offender to try to deter the vandalism.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101.