Recent crime incidents from the Stratford-upon-Avon district
Published: 21:21, 08 May 2022
| Updated: 21:23, 08 May 2022
HERE are some of the recent crime incidents from the Stratford district. If you have information relating to the referenced incidents, call police on 101 quoting the number and date.
- Stratford police say they are getting more reports of drug use in the following areas: Welcombe Road and the alleyway into Welcombe Hills, Maidenhead Road around Rowley Fields, Clopton Road’s Welcombe Hills car park and Birmingham Road, and the alleyway at rear of Oakleigh Road/Ash Grove. A spokesperson said: “We know how frustrating this is and how much of a detrimental effect this can have on our communities. We would encourage everyone to keep repotting this type of issue.”
- Anti-social behaviour was reported between the Sandringham Avenue estate and the Birmingham Road. Police said: “We have been in the area this week speaking to locals and taking in any concerns. Our patrols will continue to increase in and around the area to deter this behaviour.”
- A person was reported trying to sell televisions at service station car parks in the area. Police warned: “The televisions are usually faulty or damaged and at a price too good to be true. Our advice is if someone approaches you offering a seemingly great deal on things such as TVs, laptops, iPads and even mattresses whilst in a car park, please call the police and don’t engage.”
- In Ettington Road, Wellesbourne, windows were smashed at a house under construction on 27th April. 083-27/04.
- A HP laptop and overnight bag were stolen from a vehicle in Church Street, Wellesbourne, on 23rd April. 23/14540/22.
- On 30th April, on the B4100 near Lighthorne, a man was asking passers-by for money for petrol and became quite angry when he was told the informant had no money. 124 30/04.
- A silver Vauxhall Vivaro was reported for fly-tipping on 15th April in Edgehill. 040-15/04
- A garden shed in Hertford Road, Alcester, was broken into overnight, between 7pm on 29th April and 8am on 30th April. Items stolen included a petrol chainsaw, petrol hedge cutter and petrol leaf blower. 0099 30/04/2022.
- A Roland PM-3 speaker and Sennheiser E945 microphone were stolen from a garage in Church Street, Alcester, on 23rd April. 23/17602/22.
- Between 6pm and 12pm on 27th April, one female and two males stole items from a shop on Kinwarton Road, Alcester. They left the area in a grey Vauxhall Insignia with a registration number starting ‘AJ11’. 0051 29/04/2022.
- A Swift SPRITE Major 6 caravan was stolen from Mill Lane, Aston Cantlow, between
- Vehicle crime in Arden Road, Henley. Secure works van entered and various items stolen including a Padload Nail Gun, FDS Drill and DeWalt router. took place on 23/04 around 1.45pm. 0296 26/04/2022
- Vehicle crime in Riverside Gardens, Henley. Rear number plate stolen off car. occurred between 11am 23/040 and 3pm 23/04. 23/16763/22