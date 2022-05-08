HERE are some of the recent crime incidents from the Stratford district. If you have information relating to the referenced incidents, call police on 101 quoting the number and date.

Stratford police say they are getting more reports of drug use in the following areas: Welcombe Road and the alleyway into Welcombe Hills, Maidenhead Road around Rowley Fields, Clopton Road’s Welcombe Hills car park and Birmingham Road, and the alleyway at rear of Oakleigh Road/Ash Grove. A spokesperson said: “We know how frustrating this is and how much of a detrimental effect this can have on our communities. We would encourage everyone to keep repotting this type of issue.”

Warwickshire Police (50108648)