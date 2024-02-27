Crime round-up: Vehicles spotted speeding and racing on Alcester’s roads

SOME of the latest crimes reported to police in the Alcester area.

Alcester: Vehicles were reported speeding as they raced each other along Kinwarton Road, Priory Road and Alcester bypass at 12.30am on Saturday, 24th February. There was also claims that a stationary vehicle had been damaged. Crime ref nos. 0014 24/02/2024 and 0017 24/02/2024.

Alcester: A black, off-road motorcycle was causing a nuisance in the Kinwarton Road area. The bike had no registration plate or lights. The caller was concerned that it was leaving time at the town’s schools and the bike was causing a danger at 3.20pm on Friday, 23rd February. 0194 23/02/2024