Crime round-up - more cars stolen after thieves break into homes to grab keys

SOME of the latest crimes reported to police in the Alcester area.

Alcester: An attempted break-in was made at a home in Captains Hill. Noises were heard at the rear of property before the suspects left in a vehicle at about 2.20am on 25th April. No. 0031 25/04/2024

Dodwell: Thieves tried unsuccessfully to steal a car from a property in Evesham Road. Two men broke into a house, stole the keys to a vehicle but then fled in their own car, heading in the direction of Evesham, at 2am on 25th April. 0026 25/04/2024