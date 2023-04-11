Crime round-up from Alcester area - theft from vans and a stolen Land Rover

THESE are some of the latest crimes to be reported to police in the Alcester area. If you have any information about the incidents, contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alcester: Elderly residents were concerned they were visited by a rogue trader on Monday, 3rd April. A man went into the residents’ home in Fields Park Drive and said work was needed on the roof. The offer was declined but the residents reported the incident to police. Incident no. 0194 03/04/2023

Alcester: A silver Land Rover Discovery was stolen without a key. The theft, from off Priory Road, happened at about 2.30pm on Sunday, 2nd April. 0183 02/04/2023

Bidford: Residents reported men and a woman in a van acting suspiciously in Falcon Crescent at around noon on Saturday (8th April). The van was seen going in and out of people’s gardens. It was suspected that they were looking for - and collecting - scrap. The van’s registration started ‘WU56’. 0165 08/04/2023

Bidford: A group of young males and females were seen kicking doors and generally being a nuisance in High Street at 2pm on Friday, 7th April. The children were aged about 12 or 13 years. A silent 999 call was made from a public telephone in High Street around the same time. 0214 07/04/2023

Studley: Tools were stolen from a van parked in High Street after a hole was cut in the side door of the vehicle. It happened between 5pm and 11pm on Thursday, 6th April. 0386 06/04/2023

Studley: Another works van was entered and a laptop stolen, possibly by two men who were seen leaving the Callum Close area in a grey Mazda. They were seen at 10.50pm on Thursday, 6th April. 0366 06/04/2023

Hockley Heath: Various tools were stolen from a van which was in the car park on Stratford Road. The theft happened overnight on 5th-6th April. 0046 06/04/2023

Hockley Heath: A rear number plate was stolen from a car in Tithe Barn Lane between 7.30am and 6pm on Tuesday, 4th April. 0338 04/04/2023