Crime round-up for the Alcester area - convertible Aston Martin stolen

The following are some of the crimes reported to Alcester's safer neighbourhood team up until Sunday, 7th August.

A convertible Aston Martin was stolen after burglars entered a business in Pound House Lane, Hockley Heath, and took the keys. The black convertible was stolen at about 2.30am on Tuesday, 2nd August. 0032 02/08/2022

Fences, cars and guttering were damaged in Moorfields Road, Alcester, by two men who were seen walking along the street at 8pm on Thursday, 4th August. 0322 04/08/2022

An Audi A4 was stole, without keys, from Park View, Arrow, between 11pm on 6th August and 9pm on 7th August. 0129 07/08/2022

A black Mini was reported to police for causing a ‘general noise nuisance’ in Smiths Close, Bidford. It was reported on Friday, 5th August. 0243 05/08/2022

An Audi RS4 was stolen from Bidavon Industrial Estate between 5.30pm on 4th August and 8am on 5th August. 0051 05/08/2022

Young people gathering around the public toilets in High Street, Bidford, have been reported to police for playing loud music, dropping litter and causing damage. Further descriptions have been passed to police along with CCTV footage. It was reported on Monday, 1st August. 0242 01/08/2022

Two men were reported shoplifting at a store in Alcester Road, Studley, at 7.40pm Monday, 1st August. 0375 01/08/2022

Three men wearing balaclavas were spotted using bolt cutters to try to enter a premises in Malthouse Lane, Earlswood. A Peugeot car with a registration number starting KY60 was seen driving off at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, 2nd August. 0413 02/08/2022

The number plates were stolen from a car in St Marks Close, Ullenhall, between 8pm on 3rd August and 7.30am on 4th August. 0077 04/08/2022

Anyone with information about any of the above incidents can call police on 101.