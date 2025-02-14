Crime round-up: Boilers stolen and two attempted burglaries in Stratford

AROUND eight or nine scrap boilers were stolen from a locked container in Avon Crescent, Stratford this morning (14th February).

Warwickshire Police said at 9.10am two men were seen getting into a white Ford Transit after taking the boilers and drove off in an unknown direction.

Crime number: 23/6451/25

Two attempted burglaries have been reported in Stratford.

The first was in West Green Drive between 7th February and 13th February when offenders attempted to enter a property by forcing the door. No entry was gained.

Crime number: 23/6414/25

The second attempted burglary was reported in Pampas Close, Stratford.

At 3am on 11th February a man attempted to gain entry to a property, but the home owner called the police who were quickly on the scene and searched the area.

Crime number: 23/5957/25

If anyone has any information about the incidents that could help with the investigations or any CCTV, you can call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.