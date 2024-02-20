Crime round-up – boilers and pipes stolen from new-build homes in Stratford

SOME of the latest crimes reported to police in the Alcester and Stratford areas.

Stratford borders: Boilers and pipework were stolen from seven new-build homes at a housing development on Bishopton Lane. The theft was discovered on 15th February. Crime ref number: 0066 15/02/2024

Coughton: A house on Haydon Way was broken into but nothing was believed to have been stolen. It happened between 6th and 16th February. 0118 16/02/2024